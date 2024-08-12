CHILDLINE: Supporting children's wellbeing during the break from the school routine

Playing with peers is a good way to enhance a child’s experience during the holidays.

Adults might envy schoolchildren’s long weeks of summer holidays, but many children may find the break from routine difficult.

They might miss their school pattern, feel disconnected from their friends or, in some cases, may not have a happy environment at home.

Childline counsellors often suggest the benefits of play to young people as a helpful tool to help children’s wellbeing and reduce anxiety.

A recent YouGov survey for the NSPCC showed 86 per cent of parents believed in-person play had a positive impact on children’s wellbeing and almost a third (32 per cent) said playing with peers was the top way to enhance their child’s experience.

A report from the Children’s Commissioner in 2018 also found children who play are happier and more confident, better at dealing with stress and forming healthy attachments.

Childline counsellors also believe play is beneficial to children, they provide support to around the clock and often recommend play as a way to manage any worries and release stress.

If you have free time to spend playing games with your child, remember a simple board game or jigsaw can boost their level of wellbeing as much as the latest handheld device.

Similarly, letting them catch up with friends to kick a football around a nearby green space will not only help them to build relationships and resilience, but get them some exercise too.

Every child deserves a happy and healthy childhood, and ensuring they are full of play goes a long way to contributing to both health and happiness.

Whether they’re playing online or in-person, simple games will help them cope in difficult times, connect with others, build confidence and learn more about the world around them.

The Childline website even has an area dedicated to games and wellbeing. Through the website, children can speak to other young people in moderated message boards to find out how others have dealt with similar issues.

The site is free to access around the clock at www.childline.org.uk, and our counsellors are also available 24/7 on our free phone line, 0800 1111.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​