CHILDLINE: The online world has many benefits - but it can have a negative impact on children's physical and mental wellbeing

Just as we would tell our children not to speak to strangers whilst playing outside the same rules should always apply online.

We’re still waiting to see exactly what the Online Safety Bill will look like when it becomes official legislation following the Parliamentary break, but our Childline counsellors are here around the clock to support children and help them stay safe online.

There are lots of ways parents and carers can do the same too.

It’s important to have regular chats with your children about their online habits – games and apps they use and who they speak to. By showing an interest, children should be more likely to share any concerns with you.

So try and understand who children are speaking to or gaming with online in the same way you would in the street or playground.

It’s important that young people find a balance between spending time online and ensuring they’re getting plenty of fresh air and doing other activities. While the online world has many benefits for children, too much of it can have a negative impact on their physical and mental wellbeing too.

The NSPCC has a section on its website totally dedicated to online safety, which is filled with information, advice and signposting for adults who want to find out more about how to keep children and young people safer online.

It’s totally free and available to anyone at www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/online-safety, but sometimes children might not be ready to speak to adults about something they’ve experienced online.

If that’s the case, Childline counsellors offer free confidential advice via our one-to-one chat service at www.childline.org.uk or children can speak to them over the phone by calling 0800 1111. At the website, they can also speak to others their own age through moderated message boards.