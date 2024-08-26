CHILDLINE: The start of the new school term can be a worrying time for pupils

Going back to school after the summer break, or starting a new school, can be stressful for students. Photo by David Jones/PA Wire

As the summer draws to a close, families across the North East will be looking ahead to the start of the new school term.

For some children, it will be a welcome return to classmates and routine, but for others, September could bring worries about what the new term could hold.

Last year, Childline delivered 2,283 counselling sessions to young people worried about returning to school. More than a third of these took place in August and September, and more than half were with 12-to-15-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some were concerned about starting at a new school or college, others about the challenge of making new friends.

Some felt overwhelmed by the new term, some were worried about how others might react to how their appearances had changed over the summer, and others said they felt unsure they could settle back into the school routine.

One teenage girl told Childline: “I’m not looking forward to the new term: the bus journey to school is exhausting and I don’t have the energy to do anything after classes. I’m also stressing out I’ll have to pick my GCSE, but I have no idea what I want to do.”

School should be a place where children can be comfortable and reach their full potential, and while it’s a normal part of growing up to have these worries, young people should feel supported in working through them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your child is worried about returning to school there are plenty of ways to support them.

Encourage them to write down their feelings, then read through the list together, chatting about their concerns and helping them find positives.

Remind them that adjustment can take time. It’s alright if it doesn’t feel comfortable at first, and they can always speak to you or another safe adult about whatever is worrying them.

Our Childline counsellors are here around the clock to listen to whatever young people are worried about, both on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Childline website also has useful resources like a mood journal and Art Box which can help them express their worries in creative ways, and moderated message boards where they can speak to others their own age about their concerns.