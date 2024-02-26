CHILDLINE: There’s no ‘one size fits all’ when supporting children seeking help

A mother talks with her daughter to help and guide her through a difficult time.

Like every parent and carer knows, every child is different, and there is no ‘one size fits all’ way to help them understand their thoughts, needs or feelings.

What is right for one young person might not work for another, and it is often best to work with a child to determine the best way forward. That might involve working out the best daily routine to help reduce stress and anxiety, and for parents and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), this is particularly true.

These children may face many challenges at home and at school, and for parents this can feel overwhelming at times. But support is available.

When it comes to helping children express their feelings, the Childline website is free and fun with lots of ways for young people to explore how they are feeling.

Some young people find the Art Box a great way to express themselves, creating something to say how they are feeling then either saving or deleting it. Others might find the mindfulness techniques, yoga videos or moderated chat areas more useful to get to grips with their thoughts and emotions.

Our counsellors are also available on the phone around the clock, but some children might prefer to work things through with their parents.

There are resources for parents on the NSPCC website – www.nspcc.org.uk – which can help start tricky conversations or offer guidance for parents and carers who are worried about their child.

Older children may find chatting with groups of friends either online or in-person beneficial, or gaming online with their friends or siblings. Don’t forget, it is vitally important to ensure that all games are age appropriate, and there are plenty of pages of advice and guidance on the NSPCC website which can help with that.