Childline: Thousands of children this Christmas will seek free and confidential help

While the festive season is a magical moment for many, for some children and families across the region it can be a difficult time.

As we move towards Christmas and the school holidays, with longer, darker nights, the concern is that some young people could be more vulnerable to problems in the home.

You might already have seen our latest Christmas campaign and television advert, both of which are aimed at reminding young people that Childline is available throughout the festive season to support on all concerns, including domestic abuse.

Last Christmas, a 14-year-old girl told our counsellors: “My parents have always argued with each other, but over Christmas it’s got physical.

“I can hear it all going on in the next room, shouting, swearing, telling each other to leave. Then I see the bruises afterwards. It makes me so scared I can’t sleep.”

Sadly, there will be thousands of children this Christmas across the UK in search of free and confidential help for a range of worries and concerns.

These include how to stay safe from abuse and about feeling completely alone. This Christmas, Childline is ready for every call and contact throughout the festive period.

On average, a child will contact Childline every 45 seconds, so it is essential our counsellors are available around the clock every day of the year, even on Christmas Day.

Young people can speak directly to our counsellors on 0800 1111 or through the website, www.childline.org.uk, where they can also find helpful advice and resources. They can also access our moderated message boards which help them to speak with others their own age and understand that they are not alone.

If you are able to support Childline by making even a small donation online, just £4 could help one of our counsellors answer a call from a young person who desperately needs help this Christmas.

There are other ways to help too, and you can find out more about how you can help ensure Childline is ready for every question this festive season by visiting the NSPCC website.​