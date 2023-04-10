News you can trust since 1849
CHILDLINE: We want to create a nation of safeguarders to protect children

In January, the NSPCC launched a new campaign encouraging everyone in the North East and across the UK to learn more about how they can help keep children safe.

By Darren Worth
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
The 'Listen up, Speak up' initiative aims to help change the way we keep children safe for the better, both locally and nationally.The 'Listen up, Speak up' initiative aims to help change the way we keep children safe for the better, both locally and nationally.
We want to create a nation of safeguarders, because half a million children in the UK suffer abuse and neglect every year and there’s something we can all do to change that.

The campaign, Listen up, Speak up, offers practical advice anyone can use if they’re concerned about a child. It aims to help the public gain knowledge about spotting the signs of neglect or abuse and the confidence to know how they can help a child who needs them to speak up.

Starting with a 10-minute digital training session over your smartphone, computer or tablet, training sessions use relatable scenarios to show people what to do if they have concerns about a child and asks participants to ‘connect the DOTS’: Don’t ignore it, Observe the situation, Think: if not you, then who? and Speak up.

Some people might hesitate to speak out about child welfare concerns, worrying ‘what if I’m wrong?’. But the question should be ‘what if I’m right?’.

That’s why this training is so important.

During our six-week pilot that took place during January and February we received 2,610 signups in the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, and 22,258 across the UK.

Highlighting your concerns about a child with our Helpline or local authorities can help child safety experts build a picture of that child’s situation and ensure they and their family get the help and support they need earlier.

You might never need to use the training but it’s beneficial to take part.

Even if children are not a big part of your life, you might see them in your neighbourhood, on your commute, even at the supermarket.

We believe Listen up, Speak up can help change the way we keep children safe for the better, both locally and nationally.

If you work in the community or simply want to learn a little about keeping children safe and what to do if you have a concern, please search online for ‘NSPCC Listen up Speak up’ and support the initiative.

