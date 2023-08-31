COUNCIL LEADER: Students' success due in no small part to the support of their parents and carers and school staff

Kids Fun Fest at South Shields Seafront Amphitheatre with Craig and Luke was a popular attraction over the summer. Photo by Stu Norton

First of all, congratulations to all our students who have received their A level and GCSE results. Their success is due in no small part to the support of their parents and carers and our school staff, all of whom play such an important role in the lives of our young people.

Many will now be looking to the next stage of their life in work, education or training. For anyone who didn’t get the results they expected, our Connexions Service is there to help on 0191 424 6690 or 0191 424 6657, or by emailing [email protected]

I was also blown away by the creativity of our younger children who took part in the Powering the Future: South Tyneside and Beyond! initiative. Their inventions on how we could use wind power were incredible and so inspiring.

The creative talents of our children with additional needs were brought to life when they saw their designs for signage for new accessible play equipment displayed in parks across the Borough.

Making sure all our young people achieve their full potential is vital. That’s why I was delighted when we secured some additional funding to help young people who may need additional support. The funding from the National Citizens’ Service will be used to help 16 and 17-year-olds not in education, employment or training and those who have been home-schooled to help them make a positive contribution to society.

I know the Holiday Activities and Food programme will have been a godsend to some while our KidsFest offers all families free, fun activities to keep the little ones entertained.

School holidays can be an expensive time but I hope that the steps we have taken to help those of you struggling with the cost of living are starting to make life that little bit easier.

For those of you on free school meals, the vouchers to help with the increased cost of feeding your family over the holidays will have been a help. While the vouchers towards school uniforms for those of you on free school meals whose children are starting or moving school will have also provided some relief.