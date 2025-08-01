Destination X review: Rob Brydon's safari suits can't save this new gameshow, which leaves you feeling lost

Watching the BBC's new expensive-looking reality game show Destination X (BBC1, Weds/Thurs, 9pm) could leave the viewer as discombobulated as the participants on their blacked-out tour bus.

It's what you would call a 'high-concept' game show – 10 people are loaded on board a tour-bus with frosted windows, like a wheeled bathroom.

Periodically, the contestants are herded off the bus wearing hi-tech blindfolds – X Goggles – which are momentarily cleared to allow them a glance at their surroundings.

Add in some games which give them extra clues, and at the end of each episode they have to make a guess – educated or otherwise – at where the tour-bus has ended up.

Rob Brydon gets ready for take-off as the host of Destination X, the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The person who's guess is furthest away from the actual location gets kicked off and apparently left in a lay-by somewhere in Europe. The remaining contestants then head off to a new destination.

Clearly designed to cash in on the BBC's massive hit The Traitors, Destination X looks at first glance like a combination of Claudia Winkleman's devilishly clever backstabathon and Wish You Were Here.

The trouble is, it also reminds you of other, less beloved, shows.

I'm thinking of 3-2-1, with its prize 'clues' that would test a quantum physicist, or the Krypton Factor, with its observation round where you had to remember what colour hat that guy in the corner had been wearing, you know, the one you saw for a nanosecond obscured by a pile of luggage.

The Destination X bus takes participants across Europe in the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

It's those clues that leave you feeling so disorientated, what with the cryptic nature of them – so cryptic it makes the clues to the identity of The Masked Singer seem like models of clarity.

Added to this is the fact that both participants and viewers get few chances to see the world outside of the bus – which leaves us all stuck inside with people we might not get in with in the real world.

Namely, self-selecting reality game show contestants.

They clearly have some problems with the concept, which attempts to include some of the hushed chats in quiet corners of The Traitors, as the contestants try to suss out who is a geo-dunce and who is the travelogue-fan.

Participants on Destination X wear special X Goggles, which give them a glimpse of their surroundings, on the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

After all, only one person can win the £100,000 cash prize, so they need to work out who is a threat to them winning and who isn't.

Part of the charm of The Traitors, however, is that is pits groups against each other, rather than individuals – you can root for a team, even if you don't like all the members.

On Destination X, it's every passenger for themselves, and so far we haven't had much chance to get to know them, so any 18-wheeler-dealing comes across as unpleasant.

Host Rob Brydon doesn't help. Dressed as Alan Whicker and clearly channelling the oily smarm of the globe-trotting safari suit-wearer, he pops up every so often to give out clues or chuck people off the bus.

And whereas Claudia seemed as invested in the game as the contestants, Brydon is phoning in his role as an excuse to wear some natty outfits.

It's lack of clarity, while frustrating, also means that it's a good show to play along with as a viewer, trying to guess the destination with the same information as the contestants lends it a certain satisfaction.

Especially when, as in the second episode, they finally get given a clue which seems obvious to this viewer while stumping the participants.

And while shouting “Matterhorn!” at the screen might not win you many fans at home, baffling your family, it at least passes the time as you search your maps app while ignoring the scheming on screen.

I'm hoping the competition among the tourbus-dwellers heats up as the series goes on, but for the moment Destination X has me lost.