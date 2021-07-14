EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: Best way to mitigate Covid transmission is to get jabbed

It's vital to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.

I am hopeful that we won’t be in this position for long.

Throughout this pandemic we have seen different areas, regions and towns with a higher prevalence than others and often there isn’t a definitive explanation as to why.

What we do know is airborne viruses move between areas and spread within them quickly.

Despite confusing and mixed messaging from the Prime Minister the best way we can mitigate coronavirus transmission in our communities is by getting vaccinated, getting both jabs and by adhering to good public health measures such as mask wearing, sanitising and limiting our contact with others.

I like many have welcomed the easing of restrictions as this virus will be with us for the long term and we need a long-term strategy for living with it, but the decision to lift restrictions around mask wearing was reckless.

The so called Freedom Day will be the exact opposite for the clinically vulnerable, who now feel like prisoners in their own homes, it has placed those who work in retail, public transport and hospitality at increased risk.

Our current infection rates are the highest amongst those in their late teens, twenties and thirties, we need you to get fully vaccinated.

It is easy to do and you can turn up without an appointment, venues are on the CCG’s website.

Although hospitalisations are not leading to the levels they were this time last year thanks to the vaccine, it remains that right now some of our family, friends and members of our community have been admitted to our hospital, some are in intensive care.

Our exhausted NHS staff who have looked after us throughout the pandemic are now back on Covid wards, but due to so many of them isolating their numbers are depleted, those remaining are being stretched to the limit.