EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: Development should never come at the expense of our local environment

​Our planning system is completely broken. Decisions are delegated to only a few people - some who have no background or knowledge of town planning and regeneration.

South Marine Park bandstand is an example of one of the town's beautiful spaces.

​When those who do have such background and knowledge make representations, there are no checks and balances in place to say those making the final decision have even considered the experts’ views.

When local people who live in and actually understand an area make representations, there are again no checks and balances in place to say their views have been properly considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No wonder people feel disenfranchised and removed from the decisions that affect their very lives when this is the process in place. There isn’t even a requirement on those sitting on these committees to articulate and explain their views in favour of or against a development or decision.

Similarly, planning rules are applied differently in different parts of the constituency, and there is no consistency or fairness in the application of the legislation that exists.

I have made representations on several planning applications.

This should not be confused with a desire to block developments but a desire to get the very best out of the proposals and make sure they are in line with local views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes these views are listened to, other times they are not, and time and again there is no clear rationale or explanation as to why.

Development should never come at the expense of our local environment. It should always be done in line with what is the very best for South Shields, not what is the very best for developers, investors or others who don’t live in or care about our home.

It is short sighted to destroy parks, fields, trees and historic buildings to build housing, retail or anything else for that matter, places right across the country manage to preserve these areas alongside development so should we.

South Shields is a beautiful place with amazing people who deeply care, and who want the very best for South Shields now and for future generations.