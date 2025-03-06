Emma Lewell-Buck MP: Anti-social behaviour will no longer be tolerated with new legislation

The Government announced the provision of 13,000 extra neighbourhood police officers.

Anyone who has been the victim of anti-social behaviour knows that it is one of the most difficult crimes to put a stop to, the legislation is simply not strong enough.

They will also know that referring to these offences as ‘low level’ does not reflect the distress and upset caused.

That is why I was pleased last week when our Government announced the provision of 13,000 extra neighbourhood police officers, increased police funding and introduced the wide-ranging Crime and Policing Bill, giving new powers to the police to tackle anti-social behaviour, shop theft, street crime and illegal drug use.

Our new Respect Orders will give the police and local councils powers to bar repeat offenders from our town centre. Our police will also be able to immediately seize vehicles such as off-road bikes and e-scooters without warning and have increased powers against fly-tipping.

The Government is scrapping the ridiculous Tory £200 limit on shop theft, whereby they allowed theft of goods from shops amounting to less than £200 to be treated as a minor offence with lower fines and jail times. Retailers have made it clear that this loophole has caused an alarming increase in theft and a rise in organised shop lifting gangs. As well as the financial impact, these crimes have a devastating impact on retail staff trying to do their jobs.

Last year it was reported that retail violence and abuse amounted to over 2000 incidents per day. This is utterly unacceptable. There will now be a new offence of assaulting a shop worker.

Some of the other new measures in the Bill include introducing a new criminal offence of possessing a bladed article with intent to cause harm, protections around vulnerable children, tackling child sexual abuse (Including implementing the recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse), tackling violence against women and girls and increased supervision of offenders in the community.

We all want our streets and communities to feel safer. This new legislation makes it very clear to those who disrespect our neighbourhoods and town centres and cause lasting harm to individuals that their behaviour will no longer be tolerated.