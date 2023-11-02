Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Government’s response to the pandemic was one of absolute dysfunction, entitlement and a brutal disregard for the welfare of life - in particular the elderly. Boris Johnson referred to the elderly as “bed-blockers”, and notes from meeting with him and the current PM say “why are we destroying the economy for people who will die soon anyway?”

We have heard that Boris Johnson’s motivation and decision making was led by what effect the right-leaning press was having on his own party. Party first, country last. This was when he wasn’t preoccupied with his personal life, his ambitions to write a book on Shakespeare, and decorating No 10. Himself first, country last.

We have heard the there wasn’t a single day when Covid rules were followed in No 10, that Matt Hancock regularly told people at Cabinet meetings things what weren’t true - such as plans being in place to manage the virus. This was at the same time as claiming he was ‘loving’ the responsibility of it all. People were dying and the then Health Secretary was lying and enjoying the ego boost. Sickening.

Former Health Minister Matt Hancock. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The current PM has already failed to comply with the inquiry by claiming he can’t give them his WhatsApp messages from the pandemic as he has changed his phone. Yet a newspaper recently reported his number is the same as it has been for years. More dishonesty.

These people played with our lives.

But whilst they move on to be presenters, columnists, TV stars and even remain in office as PM– the rest of the country is left to pick up the pieces.