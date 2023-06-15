EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: 'I will always fight for the rights of our Armed Forces and veterans'

Veterans attending an Anzac Day Service at Kirkpatrick's Memorial in Ocean Road, South Shields.

As a member of the Commons Defence Committee, I know most of our forces find it a fulfilling and rewarding career but there are significant issues that the Government are failing to address and those who sacrifice their lives to protect us and our country deserve better.

It has been widely reported that some personnel are living in damp and mouldy housing, satisfaction with service life has fallen well below 50 per cent, and retention rates are dropping. Nowhere does this scandalous deterioration appear starker than with the emergence of food banks at Armed Forces bases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility at RAF Coningsby is just one of several reported food banks cropping up at defence sites that are being used by personnel having to go without – with one aviator forced to forego hot food for four days because she had spent the last of her money on baby formula.

This level of in-work poverty occurring under the noses of the MoD is a source of national shame. Unlike other public sector workers, who are also struggling, the Armed Forces have no mechanism to barter for improved pay deals.

Labour has already launched the “Veterans’ Voice” campaign ensuring that our plans for Government reflect the experiences of veterans and their families; in addition to launching the “Homes fit for Heroes” campaign to highlight the terrible state of service accommodation and the knock-on effect this has on morale.

We will also ensure the Armed Forces Covenant is enshrined in law. A legal backing to ensure the armed forces have proper access to support and a commitment in law to those who proudly protect our nation with honour, courage and tenacity; that they will be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve with their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad