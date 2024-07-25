EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: Labour to turn the page on 14 years of Tory decline and decay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week saw His Majesty King Charles III deliver the first Labour plan for Government in 14 years. A programme of legislation setting out how our government intends to turn the page on 14 years of disastrous Tory decline and decay.

A series of reforms that will prioritise the needs of the British people over the infighting and chaos of the Tory years.

With 39 Bills this is an ambitious programme to deliver on the strong mandate we have been given.

In South Shields we have a lack of housing, renters have for too long seen an imbalance between their rights and those of their landlords and leaseholders have not been treated fairly. This Government will reset that balance and build the homes we need.

Labour plans to bring buses under local control to encourage more businesses to invest in the area as transport links improve.

For too long our region has suffered from poor connectivity, renationalising our rail, and bringing our buses under local control will encourage more businesses to invest in our area as transport links improve.

I know people have struggled for too long with the cost-of-living, so we will reduce energy bills by increasing our energy security and we will tackle low-paid and insecure work using the New Deal for Working People – to reform employment law to ensure that employees are better protected and well paid in their jobs.

Antisocial behaviour can have a huge impact on quality of life; our Crime and Policing Bill will give the police new powers to tackle antisocial behaviour so that people don’t have to wait months and sometimes years for a remedy.

Faith and trust in politics and public institutions is at an all-time low, our Hillsborough Law will place a legal duty of candour (honesty) on public servants and authorities and provide legal aid for victims of disasters or state-related deaths. Because public bodies should never be allowed to evade truth and accountability.

The historic result on the 4th July was a victory for the whole country, and especially our region but we know this is just the beginning of our journey towards recovery.