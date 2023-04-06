News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
3 minutes ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
13 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays

EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: The WASPI women deserve justice, they deserve proper compensation

I have campaigned from the outset with the WASPI women (Women Against State Pension Inequality) born in the 1950s against the theft of their pensions by the Government.

By Emma Lewell-Buck MP
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Women against state pension inequality (WASPI) protest outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture by Isabel Infantes via Getty ImagesWomen against state pension inequality (WASPI) protest outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture by Isabel Infantes via Getty Images
Women against state pension inequality (WASPI) protest outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture by Isabel Infantes via Getty Images

The Pensions Act of 2011 under the Coalition Government brought forward changes that saw a woman’s state pension eligibility age increase from 60-years-old to 66-years-old.

However, they did not bother to let these women know this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The few who were notified received only two years notice, yet the appropriate minimum notification period for a state pension age increase is supposed to be 10 years.

By the time they did find out some women had already retired, many taking up caring responsibilities for their elderly parents, grandchildren, and other family members.

Most Popular

The result has been women pushed into poverty.

Since 2015 we have been fighting this injustice, asking repeated versions of Tory Governments to right this wrong. They have refused.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a founder member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for State Pension Inequality for Women – a group set up in Parliament to provide support and campaign with the WASPI woman – I was pleased to see this week the campaign took a significant step forward.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has just agreed to look again at the way the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) communicated changes to 1950s women’s state pension age. It is hoped this will result in compensation.

WASPI women entered into a contract with the state on the understanding they would receive their pensions at the age of sixty, the state reneged on this and didn’t even bother to tell them.

Some have lost up to £50,000; some have passed away without justice. None of the WASPI women I have met are against equalisation of the pension age, what they are against is the underhand way it’s been handled. Other countries have equalised pensions without causing such hardship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The WASPI women deserve justice, they deserve proper compensation.

I warned the then Government in 2015 that the WASPI campaign was not going away, it has not and neither has my support for them.

GovernmentEmma Lewell-BuckDepartment for Work and Pensions