EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: This is what happens every time the Tories are in office - it’s time they were shown the door

Public service workers have been left with no option but to take strike action in a bid to win a pay rise during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Whilst the Chancellor smugly boasted about avoiding a recession, ordinary people were struggling through the worst decline in living standards since records began.

The UK is the only advanced economy experiencing negative growth and is the worst performing economy in relation to recovery after the pandemic. Typical incomes for people working in the UK are down by 2% in the last ten years – whilst incomes for those in France grew by 34% and in Germany by 27%. The average French family is now a tenth richer than their British counterparts, whilst the average German family is a fifth richer.

This budget spectacularly failed to deliver any meaningful change; the only people who really benefitted are the richest 1% who received a permanent tax cut via changes to pensions allowances. Same old Tories.

One of the goals of the Prime Minister and Chancellor was supposedly halving inflation – yet only a week on from the budget and it has instead prices are rising at the same time as real wages are falling.

Our local economy is struggling, small businesses and hospitality desperately need a VAT reduction and more help with skyrocketing energy bills, but that wasn’t forthcoming. In fact, South Shields wasn’t mentioned at all in the Chancellor’s speech, once again, no investment for us but plenty for those areas with Tory MPs.

When it came to the welfare state the initial joy that the cruel Work Capability Assessments are being scrapped was short lived. The changes to welfare, coupled with an increase in sanctions could mean up to 1 million disabled people could lose £350 a month.

Our public services are on their knees, workers are being left with no option but to take strike action, work no longer pays, the welfare safety net is gone and there appears little let up in sight.