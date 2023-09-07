News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: Tory Britain Is crumbling through austerity, economic mismanagement and over-reliance on the private sector

This week we saw yet another consequence of 13 years of Tory austerity, economic mismanagement and over-reliance on the private sector as hundreds of schools were closed on the first day of a new term due to the threat of collapse from dangerously outdated building materials.
By Emma Lewell-Buck MP
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
​Remedial work being carried out at a school which has been affected with sub standard Raac. Photo by Jacob King / PA Wire​Remedial work being carried out at a school which has been affected with sub standard Raac. Photo by Jacob King / PA Wire
​Remedial work being carried out at a school which has been affected with sub standard Raac. Photo by Jacob King / PA Wire

Nothing could illustrate better the state that the Tories have left this country in.

Nothing either could illuminate more the contempt that Ministers like the Secretary of State hold our children and our public servants in when she displayed extraordinary arrogance by asking why no one had thanked her for doing such a good job – in front of live television cameras.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When our teachers went on strike to fight for better pay and conditions in our schools, the Government cried out that they were damaging children’s education by losing school days.

But the real danger was the Government they were trying to warn.

Most Popular

Over a decade of underfunding and negligence puts not only our children’s education at stake, but also their health.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

A former civil servant at the Department for Education has said there was a ‘critical risk to life’ when the current Prime Minister was chancellor – and nothing was done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The amount spent on schools rebuilding while he was Chancellor fell by 45% – £340 million. In fact, on the exact same day which the Chancellor cut funding to rebuild schools, he cut taxes on champagne.

Politics is about choices. Time and again the Conservatives make the choice to allow our public services to crumble.

A report by the National Audit Office in June identified 572 schools where the problematic concrete was present.

Whether or not the Government hoped to bury it until the next election, they have proved they are unfit to oversee the condition of our schools with 700,000 pupils now learning in buildings that the National Audit Office believes need major works to make them safe.

Tory Britain is literally crumbling. A General Election cannot come soon enough so we can start to rebuild it.

Related topics:Emma Lewell-BuckPrime MinisterGovernment