EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: People will freeze and starve this winter due to ‘misguided ideology’

The Prime Minister also announced he has no authority to do anything about this.

The “lacklustre two” looking to replace him have continued to prevaricate, ignore the crisis, and come out with platitudes such as they are “doing all they can” but it “isn’t possible to help everyone who needs it”.

People are rightly very angry. The last few years have been so difficult for so many; without some serious commitment from the Government, things will get worse – this is a national crisis.

People are fed up with working day in and day out for their poverty, whilst companies, chief executives and shareholders are making billions on the back of that hard work.

Public services are in decline. Many workers are facing real-term pay cuts, small businesses are struggling to stay afloat and the cost of living is spiralling out of control.

The Government’s response so far has been to try and pit workers against each other and to blame global factors and the war in Ukraine on this crisis – this is simply not true.

People are sick to death of politicians skirting around these issues and the absence of any concrete plans to tackle it.

The Government could immediately hit the energy companies with a substantial windfall tax and then look to nationalise and bring into public ownership our energy, water, rail, and Royal Mail.

Publicly owned utilities are cheaper and more efficient in the long term, that is why France recently announced they would be nationalising EDF.

The reason the UK Government is taking no such decisive action is because ideologically they are opposed to nationalisation.

Because of this entrenched and misguided ideology, people will freeze and starve this winter.

But it is avoidable. Government inaction is completely unforgivable.

