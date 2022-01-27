EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: The nation is being gaslighted by PM and anger grows daily

The PM isn’t exceptional; he is a mediocre man who should not be anywhere near public office. Only his own MPs can remove him from office; they need to do so asap.

The report regarding the multiple parties held at Number 10 by Sue Gray is now imminent. Her report will only be factual. No verdict will be given and, whilst she is impartial, she is not independent of the Government, she reports to the PM. The Police have now also decided they will be

This is on the back of reports from Tory MPs of blackmail from their whips, where their constituencies and constituents were threatened with losing out on funds and projects if they didn’t support the PM. There have also been fresh allegations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, where a former Minister has said she was sacked for being a Muslim.

The Chancellor’s writing off £4.3bn worth of fraudulent Covid businesses loans also led to a Minister in the Lords resigning on Monday at the Despatch Box.

The anger in our country grows daily. People are hurt they couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones, hurt they weren’t able to hold each other at funerals, hurt they couldn’t be with their loved ones for special occasions.

The PM and the Government’s response has been, day after day, to send out Tory MPs with pathetic and insulting excuses trying to exonerate the PM and claim none of his law-breaking was a big deal, the many parties weren’t really parties, the PM was ambushed with a cake, the PM wasn’t aware of what was happening, it was only for 10 minutes, these were work meetings which just happened to involve cheese and wine. The nation is being gaslighted by a PM who has spent his whole life thinking he is exceptional, so the rules don’t matter to him. A PM who has spent his whole life getting away with flagrant and persistent rule breaking.