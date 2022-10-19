EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: The Tories have repaid the public's trust with crisis after crisis

"Every time the PM seems to appear on the telly she manages to add another cost to households, or to small businesses."

I am fed up with the incompetence and ineptitude of this government.

Whilst people are worried and scared about what’s to come Tory MPs are spending their time on internal party matters.

They are leaving important casework requests and questions about the cost-of-living crisis unanswered.

On Monday the new Chancellor announced he was scrapping almost all of the Prime Minister’s budget, except, of course, the cap on bankers’ bonuses. The Tories’ priorities writ large again.

Prior to the Chancellor’s appearance in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister sent the Leader of the House to answer an urgent question put to her.

The Leader assured us the Prime Minister wasn’t hiding under a table somewhere but was unable to come and do her job at the despatch box for very important reasons.

Turns out that reason was she was meeting with her party chair.

Always with the Tories - party before country. Always with the Tories it’s self before service.

The Prime Minister then sat motionless behind her Chancellor as he tore into her budget.

Once he was finished, she scuttled out of the Chamber.

She is not just scared of the Opposition, she is terrified of her own party.

But it’s not just Tory egos and political careers on the line, it’s people’s ability to eat and heat their homes.

Wage stagnation – pushing up mortgage costs – increasing the cost of borrowing – uncertainty for businesses - real terms cuts to universal credit - real terms cuts to pensions – and now more public spending cuts.

The Tories told the public that austerity was over, they told the public to trust them with the economy, they asked the country to accept a new leader with good faith.