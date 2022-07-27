EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: We deserve better than Tory hopefuls; we need an election now!

“We are heading for a summer of chaos at the same time as the cost-of-living crisis is hitting families hard.”

Be in no doubt that this is down to this Government, a Government that has spent months lying with impunity, cheating, covering up bullying and sexual misconduct, laughing about it behind our backs, defending the indefensible and focusing on protecting the Prime Minister’s fragile ego.

This dangerous man is now effectively squatting in Number 10 until September. It should worry all of us what damage he may do in his final weeks.

Remember, just recently it was revealed that this is the man who, when Foreign Secretary, met with a former Russian spy without his security team or officials present. He was a security risk then and even more so now.

We now have to spend weeks watching the unedifying display of the former Chancellor and the Foreign Secretary trashing each other in public and admitting what we all know - that “we can’t make it worse” and that this is “the worst economic crisis for a generation”.

So far, they are taking us for fools and assuming we share their collective amnesia.

It is insulting to all of us that they are pretending that the current problems we face are nothing to do with them. They were in senior positions in Government, and they backed the PM wholeheartedly until they spotted an opportunity to further their own careers.

The Government has been dysfunctional for a long time.

The last week of Parliament before recess saw MPs from all sides venting their frustration that for months, Ministers had been ignoring correspondence from their constituents, refusing to answer Parliamentary questions and reneging on promised meetings.

Come September, it is highly unlikely that things will improve.

There will be a new Prime Minister, anointed by Tory members.

We will then be lumbered with either the man whose economic illiteracy has led us to this meltdown, or the woman who, despite being Foreign Secretary, didn’t know the difference between the Baltic and the Black Seas.