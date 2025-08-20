EMMA LEWELL: I know things are tough and we have much more to do

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says technical skills have equal merit to academic ones and Wigan and Leigh College will be at the forefront teaching and promoting them

I know what it feels like to be unemployed. I know all too well the financial and mental impact this can have.

That is why I have always done everything in my power to prioritise good jobs for our area. Under the last government, I held jobs fairs and worked with regional and local businesses and skills providers to create as many employment opportunities as possible, but it was made difficult because good jobs and employment opportunities were not a priority for the Tories, especially in the North East.

I know things are still tough for people right now and we have much more to do, but since last years’ General Election this Labour Government have been laser focussed on British workers, British industries and British jobs. In that time, over 380,000 jobs have been created, with our Industrial Strategy supporting a further 1.1 million new jobs over the next decade. We have raised the minimum wage for more than 3 million people worth up to £1,400 a year and are providing record investment for training and upskilling worth £1.2 billion pounds a year. By the end of this parliament, our youth guarantee programme will support thousands of 18–21-year-olds into education and training and we are investing a record £1 billion a year in employment support.

We have slashed industrial energy prices by 25% for carmakers, defence manufacturers and steelmakers and our trade deals with the EU, India and the USA are boosting our economy by at least £13.8 billion every year, creating jobs, raising wages and opening up new markets for British businesses.

Here in the North East, 33,000 jobs have been created, 25,725 jobs have been protected by trade deals and 140,000 people have seen their pay increase.

With our investment in social and affordable housing, transport infrastructure and energy security, more jobs and opportunities for new and sought-after skills development will follow. That’s more money in people’s pockets, to spend in our local economy.

I have always known the value of well-paid secure work; I am pleased we now have a government that does too.