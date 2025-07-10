Emma Lewell MP: All children deserve equal access to the very best education

The Education Health and Care Plan relies on a well-funded education, health and social care system.

It is well known that the EHCP (Education Health and Care Plan) process is flawed.

These plans are legal documents that are supposed to outline how the schooling, health and social care needs that children and young people up to the age of 25, with special educational needs and disabilities, will be met.

When the Tory Government introduced these plans, I argued that unless these plans were matched with resources, they would be a disaster – because the plans rely on a well-funded education, health and social care system – the very areas of public services that were decimated under the last Government.

Over time, more of these plans have been written with resource in mind. There is a reluctance to add in what a child really needs for their support and development as this will raise parents’ expectations. It is little wonder that local authorities who are tasked with producing these plans are being taken to tribunals by parents battling for their children to have the right support. 96% of these tribunals succeed in the parents’ favour.

Every single week I have constituents come to me in absolute despair and exhaustion either because they are trying to get a plan for their child; they have a plan that doesn’t properly identify their needs; or they have a plan that isn’t being acted upon.

For many of them the process can last years, but they fight on, because they rightly want their child to have the education that they are entitled to. For those who are successful, they feel absolutely ground down by the whole experience.

It is right that the Government is looking to change this system, but their plans will not be published until October. Few would object to an inclusive approach where children who can be, would be properly supported in mainstream education alongside good specialist provision, but in the vacuum, and the absence of any detailed plans, parents and carers are terrified that the support they fought for will be reduced or removed. This can’t happen.

All children deserve equal access to the very best education.