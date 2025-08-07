Emma Lewell MP: Delivery is what matters most and delivery is what I will ensure

Part of the funding will see restoration work bring the Old Town Hall back into community use.

Last week was very special. I hosted Minister Alex Norris MP for a visit to South Shields announcing exciting investment in our town.

Working with and listening to residents, community groups and businesses, I and my team were able to secure over £10 million of investment to regenerate our town centre and support our community.

Most of the funding will be spent on the Marketplace, King Street and the immediate surrounding areas. For the Marketplace this will include restoration of the Old Town Hall to bring it back into community use.

For King Street, more open space, lighting, art installations, greenery, improved pavements and accessibility and ensuring that vacant shops are brought in use, alongside a high street skills and employment hub. Jobs created by the regeneration of our town should be offered to those in our town.

The remainder of the funds will go to support people and families struggling with the cost of living and supporting care leavers into employment.

I want to assure you that you will have a part to play in the delivery of these plans, the Government has been clear on this. This Government has really listened, and they know, like I do, it is the people who live and work here who should be the ones leading the positive changes that will come from this investment.

I share your concerns about our town centre. High streets everywhere have suffered over the last decade. Coastal towns like ours have been hit particularly hard.

The money that I previously secured, which included support for the college relocation, is already in use.

This investment is different. Previously, any regeneration monies given to our area were given to the council to plan and deliver. This time, you and I will have a say on how the money is spent. This funding will be people-led. The days of folly like the 365 ‘masterplan’, which wasted money and resources and delivered little change for our town are over.

Delivery is what matters most and delivery is what I will ensure.