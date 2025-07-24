Emma Lewell MP: Taxed Out’ campaign aims to protect our hospitality industry

More than 2,000 people are employed in the local hospitality industry, as well the wider supply chain contributions.

It’s the start of the summer holidays and the start of what I hope will be a very busy time for our hospitality industry here in South Shields.

Right now, the industry is facing many challenges. Over recent months 69,000 jobs have been lost nationally. For those who have remained in their jobs, many of them have seen their hours cut. Some businesses are running at a loss, desperately trying just to keep going.

It breaks my heart when I see yet another boarded-up building in place of a pub, café, or restaurant. Having worked in pubs and hospitality venues myself, I know how hard small business owners and their staff work. I know how physically and mentally demanding the work can be and I know the impact that these closures have on our community.

At a time when the cost of living continues to hit people’s pockets, the Government must do all it can to support this industry to grow and to thrive. That is why I am supporting UK Hospitality’s ‘Taxed Out’ campaign in advance of the Budget later this year - for lower business rates and a discounted rate for hospitality, changes to the employers’ National Insurance contributions and a VAT cut on hospitality. I am determined to do all I can, because we cannot afford to let another single premises close their doors.

Hospitality has long been the very heart of our community. Our pubs, cafés and restaurants are some of the very best, not just in the North East, but the country. They are places where people come together, day and night, they combat isolation and loneliness and act as a hub for local groups.

Over the summer months I will be out and about, supporting and making the most of the great hospitality venues we have in South Shields. If you see me, please do say ‘hello’.