KATE OSBORNE: ‘As your MP, I promise you I am up for the political fight’

You might've pledged in 2022 to drink less, lose weight, do some exercise, or change tact and embark on a new career. Often it is the case that we set our resolutions and they go out of the window in the opening days of January.

My resolution that I fully intend to keep is to fight hard for the people of the Jarrow constituency because every single passing day under this incompetent, clueless Conservative Government means falling living standards, low wages, insecurity and the running down of our NHS.

This is a Government who have lost the plot and, more importantly, have lost the trust of the people in this country.

Our NHS – already crippled by over a decade of Conservative austerity and underfunding - has needed huge sums of money to cope with the enormous demands placed upon it, not to mention the billions wasted on ‘crony contracts’ handed out to the Tories and their friends during the pandemic.

When the Prime Minister and his Ministers shamelessly broke the rules they set that we all followed, it is no surprise people are angry and have lost all trust in this Government.

More difficult challenges lie ahead in 2022. The cost of living is increasing, energy bills are rising, wages are stagnant and tax rises are coming in this April.

I’ll continue to fight for more money for our local authorities in South Tyneside and Gateshead who have been starved of vital funds after more than a decade of Government austerity.

I’ll continue to raise key issues in Westminster such as the unfair cuts to Universal Credit and the grossly unfair Fire and Rehire tactics.

I will also keep up the fight to save our local health services and do everything in my power to ensure vital health facilities are maintained in this area.

I will also continue to work hard to ensure that schools in the Jarrow constituency and across the country get enough funding and guidance to make sure our children receive the best opportunities possible.

As your MP representing much of South Tyneside and parts of the Gateshead Council area, I promise you that I'm up for the political fight.

Just over two years ago I was elected as MP for the Jarrow constituency.

It has been a difficult two years, but I feel positive and optimistic for the year ahead. It is an honour to represent the great people of our community and I will continue to do so to the best of my ability. I regularly send out updates of the work I do, but what I don’t share often is the work myself and my dedicated team do behind the scenes in the office helping constituents every day with any issues or concerns that they have.

Over the past year alone, my team has helped constituents with thousands of cases. Some of the issues that we have helped constituents with are residents being rehoused or having their banding changed due to a change of circumstances; being awarded a back payment of benefits; being awarded compensation by DWP/HMRC for errors/delays made on claims; and liaising with the Home Office on immigration cases.

I look forward to continuing my work both in Parliament and around the constituency to hopefully make 2022 a better year.

As always if you need any assistance from me or my team please contact me at [email protected] and I will do everything I can to help.