KATE OSBORNE: 'December was a Christmas mess for the Conservatives'

As Christmas fast approaches, it is important that we take some time to reflect on what has been another busy year so far.

Angie Comerford and Jo Durkin of Hebburn Helps.

2023 has, of course, posed many challenges but me and my team have continued to work hard for the wonderful people of the Jarrow constituency and I can assure that this is something we will continue to do – as well as holding this dreadful Conservative government to account.

Just over four years ago I was elected as MP for this wonderful constituency and I am looking forward to being your representative in Westminster for many years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m pleased that I have been able to get out and about across the constituency, meeting many local businesses, organisations and charities as well as visiting our local landmarks.

From big industrial businesses to small independently owned companies as well as a number of brilliant charities and organisations, I look forward to meeting many more in the near future.

It’s also been an eventful year in Westminster, with big political events such as the King’s Speech and the Autumn Statement, which, as expected did nothing for the people of the North East.

December was a Christmas mess for the Conservatives, they lost a vote they had an emergency reshuffle, emergency legislation and an Emergency Press conference - what we all want for Christmas is an Emergency General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This dreadful Conservative government have continued to roll on from one disaster to the next. Only this month we heard from the Covid inquiry that spikes in Covid were covered up, Rishi Sunak’s Eat-Out-To-Help-Out scheme led to huge increases in cases and more deaths, while care homes were thrown to the wolves, leading to many lives being lost.

Thanks to this Government's attacks on the welfare state, more than two million UK pensioners are living below the poverty line, with many more hovering precariously above it.

They have trashed our economy, wrecked our public services and made people worse off.

The only way out of this is we need a General Election so we can start fixing the huge mess the Conservatives have made of our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this Government continues to let our residents down, there are so many unsung heroes who are working tirelessly to help and support people across our constituency.

I want to specifically thank Hebburn Helps, Bede’s Helping Hands Foodbank, Boldon CA Food Bank, the Felling Food Network and Gateshead Food Bank, who are working tirelessly to make sure those in crisis get the support they need.

Christmas can be a difficult time for many, but these community groups and volunteers are making sure kids have toys, families have food to eat, and that those people who need help the most receive it.

The festive season is also a busy time of year for our emergency services, our public sector workers, staff in our health services, carers, delivery drivers, firefighters, police, postal workers, hospitality workers and everyone working over the Christmas period supporting our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve also sent out thousands of Christmas postcards to constituents, businesses and colleagues – and I hope you all have a lovely time with your families and friends over the festive period.

Thanks again to Jacob from St. Matthew’s Primary School in Jarrow for his winning Christmas card design and for all the children and schools that took part.

Myself and my team are here for you if you ever need any help or support at any time. My office will remain open and dealing with emergencies. E-mail [email protected] if you need any help or support.