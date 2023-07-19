KATE OSBORNE: Government is stirring up hatred and pitching people against each other

Revellers at a previous Pride march.

Pride owes its origins to a history of resistance, protest, and solidarity. Pride is a protest, it was 54 years ago when courageous activists fought back against discrimination in the Stonewall riots.

Our LGBTQ+ community have had to endure relentless attacks in Parliament and the media from, with even the Prime Minister himself making jokes at the expense of our Trans community and we have seen attempts to take us back to the days of Section 28 – where it was forbidden to talk about LGBT people in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than tackle any of the huge issues our communities are facing because of the cost of living crisis they have caused, this government insist on pushing legislation that as well as being completely unworkable is designed to be divisive. To stir up hatred in communities and pitch people against each other.

Deliberately divisive and unworkable guidance attacking LGBTQ people, attacking migrants with their illegal immigration bill and attacking workers with their Anti Strike Bill.

The Government announced they would up the pay offer for public sector workers, ranging from 5 to 7 per cent. This is entirely down to workers fighting back - yet this pay rise will not be funded by the Government, Sunak and Hunt confirmed this will be paid for by cuts in services amounting to at least £2 billion.

More services and jobs lost and the staff who remain unable to cope with the increased workload.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tory Ministers know the impact that their language and policies has on society - they are deliberately attempting to incite hatred as part of the Government's war on woke.

Their clear goal is to make the next General Election a distraction culture war to cover up their disastrous 13 years of chaotic rule that has led to this cost of living crisis.

Well, it won’t work solidarity at Pride and solidarity with workers show our resilience as communities.

This is a Government whose time is up - we need a General Election now.

​