KATE OSBORNE: Great North Run fundraising would have made the late Queen immensely proud

I was honoured to represent my constituents at the presentation of addresses to King Charles III from both Houses of Parliament in Westminster this week, marking the start of his reign as king. Today I will be at Jarrow Town Hall signing the book of condolence.

The Queen’s passing has understandably affected many things, such as the cancellation of sporting events and shop closures and will continue to do so in the coming days until her state funeral this Monday.

I was pleased that last Sunday’s Great North Run went ahead as planned; this is an event that means so much to this area, a celebration of the wonderful achievements of ordinary people. Held under very different circumstances, this year’s sporting event began with a minute’s silence in respect of the Queen’s passing, whilst ensuring there was an opportunity for everyone to come together and to raise millions of pounds for good causes – something I am sure the Queen would have been immensely proud of - the atmosphere was hugely respectful.

We are still in the middle of a period of national mourning with the eyes of the world remaining on Britain as we witness history being made.

Apart from the day of the state funeral my office will remain open for constituents.

Many constituents still need help on a daily basis with the cost of living crisis, housing issues and many other worries.

Tomorrow I will be at Hebburn Helps as part of my monthly volunteering and drop in session, unfortunately as I am writing this article we received news that overnight Hebburn Helps has been vandalised with the back door kicked in.

Hebburn Helps is a wonderful group of volunteers providing food, clothes and essentials to our community - I will be doing all I can to encourage people to visit and donate if they can.