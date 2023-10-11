KATE OSBORNE: How Labour will heal the country after 13 years of Tory chaos

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool with his hands covered in glitter after a protester ran onto the stage. Picture date: Tuesday October 10, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

​In Manchester, Sunak oversaw broken promises, U-turns on reopening the Leamside Line within 24 hours, empty rooms and empty rhetoric.

Our communities are facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades, a grim symbol of this Government and where their priorities lie.

Just over 87 years ago, 200 people began the nearly 300-mile march from Jarrow to London to demand the Government address issues of unemployment and poverty.

Jump forward to now and families are facing similar struggles - nearly 6,000 children in the constituency of Jarrow living in poverty.

66% of people in our constituency cutting back on essential groceries and 41% are worried about paying rent.

13 years of chaos, incompetence and corruption has led to millions living in poverty, a huge increase between the very richest and the rest of us and an increase in regional inequalities not to mention they crashed the economy.

This week in Liverpool, Labour set out our vision for an incoming Government, undoing the appalling mess created from 13 years of dreadful Tory rule.

We will heal the country with a decade of national renewal, rebuilding our NHS and public services, as well as smashing the class ceiling.

We will create Great British Energy - a new, publicly-owned clean generation company that will cut energy bills and deliver energy independence for our country.

We will build 1.5 million homes, scrap zero-hour contracts, put an end to the appalling fire and rehire tactics and make work pay with a real living wage.

As we head into a General Election next year, the people of this country face a stark reality as we enter a winter of real hardship, austerity and division in our communities under the Tories.

The people of this country have had enough.

Last week’s Tory Party Conference was Rishi Sunak’s opportunity to outline his vision for the country and how he is going to set about righting so many Conservative wrongs over the past 13 years – he failed miserably.

Despite Sunak's attempts to show himself as the change candidate, what he showed is they have no plans for the country, no route out of the mess they have made and no strategy. When it comes to the North, the out-of-touch Conservative Government continues to let down our communities.

He cannot hide from his incompetent Government’s record in power. NHS waiting lists at a record high, living standards are falling and school buildings are literally crumbling.

We need a new Government with new ideas – a Labour Government.