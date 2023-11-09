KATE OSBORNE: 'I felt sorry for the King having to read this vacuous speech'

Rudderless Rishi Sunak’s First King's Speech will thankfully also be his last.

You could almost feel sorry for the King having to read out a speech he hadn’t written, that he probably didn’t agree with and that was so full of vacuous promises.

People are sitting at home unable to buy food or pay energy bills - and watching all this pomp and ceremony, so much money spent so that the King can announce lies and spin from this Government.

We have a Government that has given up on governing - they have no new ideas. The Government’s King’s speech failed to deliver for the people of the UK, failed to deliver for communities, for businesses or for the North of England.

The empty promises won’t tackle the housing crisis, the NHS crisis, the cost of living crisis or lift any of the 6,000 hungry kids in Jarrow out of poverty.

Despite the worst energy bills crisis in a generation, they admitted their plans won’t cut energy bills by a single penny.

Their failed economic policies have resulted in £2.6 Trillion of public debt - the highest ever debt the country has faced - alongside the highest rate of inflation for 41 years.

In 2022 they announced 29 legislative bills - more than 1/3 of them were abandoned or not introduced, today they announced just 21 and most of them won’t see the light of day.

This Government wasted the last 18 months in Parliament - on 100 days they finished early, cancelling planned legislation and votes - as they made U-turns and broke promise after promise.

Suella Braverman talks about decent British people at the same time as wanting to remove tents from homeless people - these plans may have been dropped by Sunak, but it portrays the callous and contemptuous way Tories view people.

We have a morally compromised Government who are attempting to gaslight the country.

Their housing plans are a gross betrayal of the promise to help renters and ban no-fault evictions, and their failure to ban so-called conversion therapy shows a vile disregard for LGBTQ+ people.

Doubling down on their anti-worker rhetoric, when the right to strike is a fundamental human right protected in UK and International law.

Instead of plans to improve people's lives, we get divisive rhetoric, a war on woke, attacks on benefit claimants, attacks on minorities, attacks on refugees and attacks on the LGBTQ+ community - attacks designed to make us hate each other instead of them.

Their sleaze, cronyism, and failure to keep promises has left the country in a mess, degraded Parliament and eroded trust in politicians.

This country needs rebalancing, yes some good old-fashioned redistribution of wealth, and support for communities, public services and businesses, but we also need to stop the Tory corruption and gravy train, kick the profiteers out of our NHS and stop these giant companies leeching money out of our essential services and destroying our waterways for profit.