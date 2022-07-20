KATE OSBORNE: Johnson got the ‘big calls’ wrong and so will the next Tory leader

"Boris Johnson repeatedly churns out the line that he 'got the big calls right' yet during his premiership child poverty has increased by over a third in Gateshead and South Tyneside alone."

Shamelessly, Tory MPs cheered when this doomed Prime Minister said he was proud of what he has done; the same Tory MPs that brazenly voted to back his Government on Monday certainly didn’t have confidence in him last week when one after another, they resigned.

No one should be proud of his record. He has done nothing for communities across the Jarrow constituency where around 38% of children are trapped in poverty and so many families are struggling to cope with the ever-rising cost of living and inflation is at a 40-year high.

Equally as damning is the worrying increase in the number of working people who are being forced to turn to a food bank. Locally we are seeing an overall increase of 37% in food bank usage over the past 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Helps food bank have informed me that over the past year there has been a 29% rise in usage from working people alone. These figures highlight the neglect of our community by Boris Johnson and his Government.

Our communities have been neglected over the past 12 years of Tory rule as they have ploughed ahead with their relentless attacks on working people.

Boris Johnson repeatedly churns out the line that he “got the big calls right” yet during his premiership child poverty has increased by over a third in Gateshead and South Tyneside alone.

Parents are skipping meals to feed their children, and families are even selling the car and cycling to work, just to get through their daily struggles as the cost-of-living crisis hammers people hard.

The Tory leadership candidates will promise the earth but the one thing we do know is that they will do nothing for the North East and communities like ours.

Multiple Government departments have been thrown into disarray causing chaos for constituents while the NHS is in crisis, with a severe lack of funding.

These are the big calls that Johnson has got wrong time and time again and things won’t change with a new leader.