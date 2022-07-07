KATE OSBORNE MP: Boris Johnson's time in Government will be symbolised by sleaze, austerity, lies and relentless attacks on the working-class

Boris Johnson flanked by Justice Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, left, and new Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi during prime minister's questions in the House of Commons on July 6. Photo by Jessica Taylor / UK Parliament / AFP via Getty Images

As Boris Johnson continues to head from one disaster to the next, with a host of resignations from his own MPs and cabinet resignations, his disastrous time in Government will be symbolised by sleaze, austerity, lies and relentless attacks on the working-class.

We will never forget how Boris Johnson and friends partied in Westminster whilst the rest of the country was making the most difficult of sacrifices imaginable. What we have had over the last few years is a Government that has used the Covid pandemic, to maximise profits for their cronies and to undermine workers rights.

Whilst the Tories continued jeering at each other it is our communities that are suffering from their failures. This week at PMQ’S he speculated about the reasons people want him to resign – well it’s quite clear why – we are all fed up with his lies and incompetence.

We will never forget this Tory Government have left so many people without a decent quality of living, the lack of financial support for communities, the rise in the use of foodbanks and the starving of our NHS.

But our communities are resilient and we will demand better – last month the Jarrow Rebel festival brought campaigners and communities together and this weekend marks the return of the fabulous Durham Miners’ Gala for the first time in three years.

The Big Meeting has been sorely missed across the North East and I can’t wait to join the thousands who will descend upon Durham on Saturday.

The Gala, a great trade union and community celebration, with anthems played by the brass bands and the colourful, imposing banners from the mining and trade union community, all of whom carry defiant messages of solidarity, have never been as symbolic after the hugely difficult times many of us have endured during the pandemic.