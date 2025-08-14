Kate Osborne MP: Every case matters, because every case is about someone’s life

Making sure people get the healthcare they require is just one of the many community challenges that MP Kate Osborne can support.

One of the most important – and most rewarding – parts of my job as your Member of Parliament is helping people in our community with the problems and challenges they face every day.

While I can’t wave a magic wand, my team and I work hard every single day to make sure people get the support they need and the fair treatment they deserve. Over the past year alone, my office has dealt with more than 11,000 pieces of casework and related issues – a huge increase on previous years – something I believe is directly related to the increased outreach from my office including with my street surgeries and direct outreach.

Alongside the big picture national successes, investment in local schools and of course the £10million investment for Hebburn, £2million for Hebburn Town FC (which I won’t stop shouting about) and £20million for Jarrow as part of Jarrow Forward, my office wins for individuals every week.

The increase in casework has gone hand in hand with more engagement from residents, and has led most importantly, to even more successful outcomes. I’m incredibly proud that so many people have told us how much they appreciate the help we’ve been able to provide.

In recent years we’ve secured around £100,000 in financial gains for about 70 constituents. This has ranged from a small £25 rebate to a life-changing £33,000 in fines being waived.

We’ve been able to help with a large number of housing matters – from supporting tenants to challenge unfair banding decisions, taking action on behalf of leaseholders, tackling disrepair and securing action on damp and mould, to helping residents who are facing eviction.

We’ve stopped unfair Council Tax arrears enforcement, helped resolve self-assessment tax problems and ensured Carers Allowance payments are reinstated.

My office also regularly receives enquiries on a wide range of matters – from benefits and pensions, to immigration, and of course a lot at the moment around access to GPs, dentistry, ear syringing and other healthcare.

Whilst I am not anything to do with the local council, the majority of my casework is related to issues the council need to deal with – but I don’t just signpost people back to the council, my team and I will always help as much as we can.

Sometimes our role is to point people in the right direction; other times it is to hold organisations to account when things have gone wrong.

Every case matters, because every case is about someone’s life.

There is no better feeling than hearing from a constituent that our intervention has made a positive difference.

The challenges many people face right now are real – whether it’s the cost of living, getting the right healthcare, or securing a safe and decent home.

That’s why I will continue doing all I can to help.

It's important to me that I remain accessible to constituents at all times, and I am regularly out in the community, visiting schools, businesses, organisations and charities to hear residents' views on what is most important to them.

I will always advocate for our community, and speak up for the North East. As your MP I can help with a wide range of issues – so whatever you need do get in touch!

Because of the growing demand for casework and community support, I’m growing my team here in the constituency.

I am recruiting for a new Constituency Support Officer to work in my busy Jarrow office and a caseworker for six months to cover maternity leave.

These are full-time positions and both are varied and rewarding roles. You’ll be carrying out casework, organising events such as advice surgeries, engaging with the community, and helping me advocate for constituents. You’ll also be involved in gathering information on local issues, liaising with organisations, and making sure our office runs smoothly.

I’m looking for people who are proactive, organised, and able to work independently as well as part of a small, dedicated team.

Although this is a non-party political role, I do expect candidates to share, or be sympathetic to, the values I stand for and the policies I was elected on in 2019 and re-elected on in 2024.

If you’re passionate about helping people and making a difference in our community, I would love to hear from you. You can find out more on my website www.kate-osborne.co.uk/

Whether you’re contacting my office for help with a personal issue or applying to join the team, the aim is the same – to stand up for fairness, to help people, and work for a better future for everyone in Jarrow and Gateshead East.

The best way to get in touch with me is by emailing [email protected]

I look forward to hearing from you.