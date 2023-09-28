KATE OSBORNE MP: Help women's grassroots football grow by supporting local teams

England's Lucy Bronze, right, celebrates scoring against Scotland at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

At the forefront is the wonderful England Lionesses, who over the past couple of years have achieved so much, lifting the Euros last year as well as reaching the final of the World Cup in Australia.

Last Friday night I was part of the sell-out crowd at the Stadium of Light to see our region host the Lionesses’ first match in the UK since their World Cup campaign.

The Lionesses have changed the landscape for the women’s game, creating a path for those who want to or currently play football here or up and down the country.

Viewing figures for women’s football are increasing, locally and nationally, and interest reached an all-time high in Australia with packed-out stadiums throughout the tournament.

There is no doubt that the interest in the World Cup will inspire more young women to pursue their dreams of being the next Jill Scott, Chloe Kelly or Mary Earps.

There has been so much progress made to develop women’s football, with the FA Women’s Super League expanding its coverage and exposure, and the Euros and World Cup finals playing in front of capacity crowds.

Locally, I’m extremely proud and excited that Hebburn Town has introduced its first-ever female senior side ahead of this season and South Shields Women put nine goals past Hartlepool on Sunday so it’s wonderful to see our local teams follow in the footsteps of the Lionesses.

However, there is still more work to be done and the fight continues to go on to end inequality in funding so that women and girls football at grassroots and international level receives its fair share.

From Hebburn Town FC, South Shields FC, Jarrow FC and lasses, Boldon Girls and more I’ve always been a huge supporter of grassroots football and have called out the government for lack of investment and closing of school football fields.

I’ve also been calling out this Government for their lack of investment in women and girls football – the magnificent achievements of our Lionesses have shone a light on yet another way that the government is failing our communities.

I’m a member of the APPG for football and women’s football, and have raised these issues with Ministers and held discussions with club chairs on how we can make football fairer & more sustainable with Fan Led Reviews.

The Jarrow constituency has many brilliant grassroots teams & so I thought what better than to put my money where my mouth is and sponsor some local grassroots action.

In partnership with TUFAC (Trade Union Football and Alcohol Committee) I will be sponsoring Hebburn Town FC’s match vs Stockbridge Park Steels on Saturday October 14.

Tickets have already been purchased from local members and some Unite members and it would be great to have a big turn out supporting local football.