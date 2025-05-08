Kate Osborne MP: More to be done to recognise contribution of women’s football

Before the unveiling of the headstone, Mary Lyons' grave in Jarrow Cemetery was marked with a cross.

As Chair of the Women's Football APPG it gave me great pleasure to be part of the unveiling of a headstone for female England international footballer Mary Lyons in our constituency at Jarrow Cemetery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary was an inspirational figure but largely one of South Tyneside’s forgotten heroes, like so many women her history has been erased.

She was born in Jarrow in 1902 and made her international debut at the age of 15 in 1918, most notably scoring a goal that ensured a win for England against Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary’s goal was watched by a 20,000 crowd at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, making her the youngest woman to ever score for England - a record that still stands today.

Mary went on to play in other matches including cup finals, but by the time she died in 1979 her achievements had been forgotten and she was buried in an unmarked grave in Jarrow Cemetery.

At the unveiling I joined local organisation Friends of Jarrow Cemetery, members of Mary's family and former Lionesses Christine Knox, who won ten England caps in the 1970s and 1980s, and Aran Embleton, the first millennial Geordie Lioness.

Since then I have written to Ministers, and the Football Association we must recognise her achievements at a national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is so important that players like Mary and other incredible working-class women from more than 100 years ago are recognised and acknowledged.

As the Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Women’s Football, I am deeply committed to celebrating and advancing the role of women in football.

And that is why I want to shine a light on local heroes such as Mary Lyons whose contributions have been overlooked for far too long.

Mary Lyons was a trailblazer in women's football during the early 20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her remarkable achievements – being the youngest-ever England footballer and goalscorer — is a record that still stands today.

Mary's football career was nothing short of extraordinary. She played for Jarrow Palmers and later for Blyth Spartans, leading her teams to multiple victories. In 1919, she captained Jarrow Palmers to win the Munitionettes' Cup at St James' Park, showcasing her leadership and skill on the field.

Despite her achievements, it is sad that Mary's contributions were largely forgotten, and she was buried in an unmarked grave in Jarrow Cemetery after her death in 1979.

And it is thanks to the dedicated efforts of local historians and the Friends of Jarrow Cemetery, that Mary's final resting place has now been marked with a permanent headstone, ensuring her legacy is remembered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Parliament, I have tabled an Early Day Motion to formally recognise Mary Lyons' contributions to women's football and our community.

I have also written to the Football Association and the Secretary of State for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to acknowledge the achievements of Mary Lyons and ensure that pioneers such as her are celebrated appropriately.

Locally, I have been working tirelessly to promote women's football and support grassroots initiatives.

Hebburn Town FC, for example, has made significant strides in developing women's football, launching their first-ever senior women's team in 2023. Their commitment to inclusivity and community engagement serves as a model for other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also have other local clubs that are invested in the local community, including South Shields FC, Jarrow FC, Boldon Colts and Girls and more, and I look forward to continuing my support for grassroots football throughout my time in Parliament.

As Chair of the APPG for Women's Football, I am dedicated to promoting equal access and opportunities for women and girls in the sport.

We have come a long way, womens’ and girls’ football continues to grow and develop, fuelled by the success of our fabulous Lionesses who have become European champions and World Cup finalists in recent years – with the Women’s Euros also to look forward to this summer.

The FA Women’s Super League is also going from strength to strength as it increases its exposure, and the Euros and World Cup finals playing in front of capacity crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But although so much progress has been made to develop the women’s game, there is still much work to be done to ensure that the contributions of women in football are recognised and celebrated.

Mary Lyons' story is a testament to the resilience and talent of women in football. Her legacy inspires us to continue fighting for equality and recognition in the sport. And it for this reason alone that we must honour her memory by ensuring that future generations of women footballers receive the support and acknowledgment they deserve.