Kate Osborne MP: Organisations and volunteers make our area a vibrant and resilient place to live and work

Kate Osborne MP viewing the plans on a visit to Kelly's Wharf on Hebburn Riverside.

One of the most rewarding parts of being the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East is getting out into our communities to meet the incredible businesses, organisations and volunteers that make our area such a vibrant and resilient place to live and work.

Over recent weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with hardworking people and community leaders across the constituency. I wanted to share just a few highlights that really capture the energy, innovation and community spirit that defines our area.

A real standout moment was officially setting off the ‘Tour de Fridge’ to celebrate GAP Group North East’s 20th anniversary. This unique event, which started at GAP House in Felling, will see a fridge transported all the way to GAP Alba in Perth, raising funds along the way for the brilliant children’s mental health charity, Changing Minds with Pick Up a Penny. That very fridge will be the first one through GAP’s brand new processing plant.

GAP Group NE are part of our region’s growing green economy. The North East is leading the way on green innovation, and it is thanks to local businesses like GAP investing in new technology and creating green jobs that we are greening our way to growth.

I also had the privilege of joining Affinity Radio for the unveiling of their new community car. Affinity Radio plays a vital role in connecting people, sharing local news, and giving a platform to voices that are too often unheard. Their new vehicle will help them reach even more people, attend events, and promote local causes, supporting those who may otherwise feel isolated or excluded. It was a joy to celebrate this next step with them. Community media like Affinity is a lifeline for so many, and I will continue doing all I can to support their work.

Another exciting visit was to the Kelly’s Wharf redevelopment site in Hebburn. Situated on the banks of the River Tyne, this project will transform unused land into much-needed housing and new space for leisure and enterprise. It is an ambitious vision, and one that shows exactly why investment in our towns and communities is so important. Developments like this are not just about bricks and mortar, they are about restoring pride and creating opportunity.

Alongside these visits, I have continued meeting with local businesses, listening to concerns and hearing about their successes. From independent shops to family-run firms, it is clear that our small businesses are the backbone of the local economy. Many are still feeling the effects of rising costs, broken supply chains and over a decade of underinvestment. But despite the pressures, I have seen incredible resilience, creativity and a real commitment to local jobs and community support.

Our small businesses need a government that backs them, with fairer business rates, support for our high streets, and a real plan for skills, apprenticeships and decent jobs.

One concern I hear regularly is access to training and work opportunities for young people. Every young person deserves the chance to succeed, and every adult should be able to retrain or upskill without being held back by financial barriers.

What links all of these visits is a strong sense of solidarity, people pulling together, working hard and making a difference.

Whether it is a community radio station going the extra mile, a local firm creating green jobs, or a housing development breathing new life into unused land, the spirit of our communities is alive and well.

As your MP, I will always make sure that voice is heard in Westminster. I will keep pushing for the recognition and investment our area deserves. I will keep holding the government to account, and I will keep showing up in our communities, listening, learning and standing alongside you.

Thank you to everyone who has welcomed me in recent weeks. Your dedication, determination and passion for our communities is what gives me hope. Together, we can build a better, fairer future for everyone in Jarrow and Gateshead East.