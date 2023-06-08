KATE OSBORNE MP: Shameful Tory policies have pushed people deeper into poverty

Jarrow has been selected as one of two areas in the country for a proposed Universal Basic Income pilot scheme that would put a solid foundation beneath everybody so that they can have a life with security and stop worrying about everything.

The town of Jarrow, part of the wonderful constituency I represent, is certainly one.

Almost 87 years ago, this proud, working-class town became, in the words of its MP, the great ‘Red’ Ellen Wilkinson, “the most famous town in England”.

At that time around 70 per cent of workers in the town were unemployed. Britain in the 1930s was left crippled by the Great Depression, and its areas of heavy industry, such as Jarrow, were among those who were hit the hardest.

More than 80 years on from the Jarrow Crusade we are still fighting to eliminate poverty.

Jarrow is a proud town with the main industries having been closed for years thanks to the wicked Margaret Thatcher. The effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis have left people struggling to make ends meet.

It is shameful that for 13 years Tory policies have continued to push people deeper into poverty.

Today, in my constituency nearly 6,000 children are living in food poverty, some areas of the constituency are labelled food deserts – where people have little access to fresh fruit and veg.

In one of the richest countries in the world, it's not right that so many millions are living in poverty.

It is time that we changed society – that we stopped the greedflation and the profiteering at the expense of our communities.

It’s time we started lifting people out of poverty – Universal Basic Income is one way of achieving that. (A wealth tax, an end to the grossly unfair two-child benefit limit and extending Free School Meal provision would also help!).

There is a pilot happening in just two areas in the country – East Finchley in London and I'm pleased to say right here in our Jarrow constituency.

A Universal Basic Income would put a solid foundation beneath everybody so that they can have a life with security and stop worrying about everything.

Evidence has shown that it would alleviate poverty and boost people's health and wellbeing. Those involved in this project led by Northumbria University believe it could have a positive effect and their findings could be used by the Government or local authorities to inform policy.