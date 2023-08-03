KATE OSBORNE MP: This dreadful government has destroyed services and pushed families into poverty

Oil companies are posting huge profits while ordinary families suffer, says Kate.

Every week I speak to businesses and families that are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis that this Government has caused. I was devastated that Pelaw Coffee has become the latest victim of this Government chaos, I’ll miss my regular visits there, it is disgracefully an all too familiar conversation, businesses that can’t afford energy bills, families reliant on food banks and the vast majority of people having to cut down in some way.

Usually on a Thursday to Saturday I am out in the constituency talking to people and visiting organisations, with Parliament now closed for the summer recess, I'm looking forward to not having to travel to Westminster and spending the whole time in our fabulous constituency. I’m particularly looking forward to getting out into the new Gateshead wards that will become part of my constituency at the next election and getting to know them as well.

Going round each part of the Jarrow constituency will give people the opportunity to speak with me and my team as well as an opportunity to fill in my Summer Survey and share what your priorities are, both locally and nationally – if you have somewhere you think I should visit then please let me know.

At a time when so many constituents are facing their own struggles, not just the drastic increase in food and energy bills, but the housing crisis, accessing NHS services, education and other every day pressures, it is important for people to know that I will speak up for them and that I will do everything I can to help.

For 13 years, this dreadful Conservative-led Government has carried out a devastating programme of austerity that has destroyed local services and pushed more and more families into poverty.

The Tories simply don’t care if families in areas such as ours are struggling as long as their cronies continue to get rich. We need a General Election now so that Labour can start to fix this mess.

If you live in the Jarrow constituency I would be grateful if you could complete my 2023 Summer Survey via https://forms.gle/WtYHqRFRXnXCakq47 so I can ensure that both locally and nationally I am focusing on your priorities.