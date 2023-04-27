KATE OSBORNE MP: This government is now attacking democracy

Compulsory photo ID at polling stations is an attack on democracy, says Kate Osborne MP.

Over the past 13 years, this callous Tory Government has relentlessly ploughed ahead with its cruel programme of austerity which has had a devastating impact on areas such as South Tyneside, Gateshead and the wider North East region.

Our local Councils have been focused on meeting the challenges brought about by the pandemic, with one hand tied behind their back due to the chronic Government underfunding year on year, trying to ensure support services are in place to help those who need it the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council have been forced to make around £190m worth of cuts since 2010, with neighbouring Gateshead also painting a bleak picture with a £179m cut. This amounts to over half of their real spending power over the last 13 years, they are up there with those Councils hit the hardest financially.

When we are talking about these devastating cuts and loss of services we're talking about schools, housing, transport, emptying bins, social services, adult social care, pavements, roads, street lighting, and our libraries.

Not content with destroying our services locally, and nationally with our NHS and Waterways in crisis, this government are now attacking democracy itself - introducing the need for voters to show ID to vote will lead to a reduced turnout and is a clear attempt at voter suppression - both local councils have had just a few hundred people apply for ID to vote - just 3% of the two million people who lack the right ID to vote have applied for council ID by Tuesday's deadline. If you have ID don't forget to take it next Thursday!

It was an honour to be a Councillor in the region before the wonderful people of the Jarrow parliamentary constituency voted for me to represent them in Parliament, and I know first hand the hard work councillors put in for our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad