KATE OSBORNE MP: Tory austerity measures have created nothing but chaos

'Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Tory policies are the cause of many of the problems faced in our community today'.

In recent weeks I’ve heard from constituents who are seriously concerned about youths on quad bikes, groups of people smoking cannabis, anti-social problems with neighbours, thefts from local shops and many more incidents.

Anti-social behaviour incidents have been reported right across the Jarrow constituency, mainly due to a 13-year decrease in police funding, whilst a lack of funding going into youth provision and community hubs has compounded the issue even further.

Last week I held a joint advice surgery with Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Kim McGuiness in Wardley and Leam Lane after numerous constituents raised concerns over an increase in incidents of anti-social behaviour across the Jarrow constituency – including off-road motorbikes in Wardley and Boldon, as well as shoplifting in East Boldon and Hebburn. The rise in crime locally and the cuts to Police Community Support Officers were also raised.

Earlier in the week I also raised the issue of anti-social behaviour and cuts to policing in Parliament, but shamefully the Home Secretary – symbolic of this Government – ducked the question.

It’s quite clear from the lack of her response that this Government has no plans to fill vacancies created as a direct result of the Tory cuts to policing.

The government’s austerity measures have created nothing but chaos and it is those who live in this area who are affected the most.

The measures have led to the Northumbria Police losing more than 1,100 police officers and as a result, increased anti-social behaviour in our communities.

My constituents deserve better and should be able to use spaces knowing that it is safe. This is why I organised a surgery in collaboration with the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure that our constituents receive the quality support they need and deserve.

The impact of the cost of living crisis and cuts to services are driving people to anger and desperation.

Youth services have also lost 80% of their funding nationally over the last ten years, facilities for younger people have been cut, and many of the current problems we are seeing are in part as a result of that.

The lack of provision for youth services leaves young people with nowhere to go, no youth clubs, no mental health provision, cold homes and hungry bellies – a perfect recipe to drag young people into crime like shoplifting and causing trouble on the streets.

The reduction in policing and council staff overall leaves them less able to deal with these issues.

This is why I've been pushing so hard for investment and a Youth Zone in Jarrow.

My constituents deserve better, our community deserves better, and the country deserves better.

