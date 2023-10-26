KATE OSBORNE MP: We need a General Election now before the Tories do even more damage to our country

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions on his one year anniversary in office. Photo by James Manning/PA Wire

And what a year he has had, NHS waiting lists at a record high, millions more have been pushed into poverty, he cancelled HS2 wasting millions of pounds, energy bills at record high - we have seen more broken promises, more lies, more corruption and more neglect of our Northern Communities.

A first anniversary in office is normally a moment for a leader to celebrate, but for the Tories, for so long it’s been a case of sleepwalking from one disaster to the next.

Sunak has looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights, letting promises and pledges fall by the wayside since he told the British people he would bring change and stability at the heart of his Government’s agenda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunak has carried out a number of U-turns from house building, to HS2, to dropping plans to reopen the Leamside Line, manifesto commitments, promises, and pledges all abandoned by the latest unelected Tory Prime Minister.

At 6.7% inflation remains high, but the real damage has already been done. For 7.3 million low-income households, the costs of essential goods and services have reached a level that is literally unaffordable.

The only thing he has got going for him is that he didn't crash the economy as badly as Liz Truss - though as he showed this week he is still taking lessons from Liz by removing the cap on bankers' bonuses.

Earlier this week, yet another Tory promise was broken when the Government abandoned their pledge to ban no-fault evictions – a massive betrayal of renters.

Housing issues always top my casework from constituents, around 40% of my casework every month is on housing. Many are receiving section 21 notices and no-fault evictions are leaving families distressed and risk homelessness.

Last Thursday’s losses in two previously safe Tory seats, including the biggest by-election overhaul of a majority since 1945, was a disaster for the Tories, who must surely realise that people in this country have had enough and demand change.

While Labour is offering a real alternative to the current fare offered up by the out-of-ideas Tory Government, the long list of empty promises do not end there.

I held a Westminster Hall debate this week about the provision of IVF treatment.

The Government’s promise to remove the requirement to self-fund for same-sex couples hasn't been delivered - leaving people in limbo and facing a postcode lottery for fertility treatment.

In a rare win, the Government accepted my arguments and committed to bringing in new legislation to remove discrimination.

I will be pushing them to implement this urgently as many women simply cannot wait any longer.