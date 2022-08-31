KATE OSBORNE: We would freeze bills and not people, saving households £1k this winter by freezing the energy cap

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have spent the recess touring our Jarrow constituency with visits to communities, businesses and charities, and throughout August holding summer roadshow drop-in events, ensuring I spoke to every area.

After a difficult couple of years through the pandemic, to be able to spend the entire summer out and about in our wonderful constituency felt like a real pleasure, meeting so many constituents and talking about so many important issues.

Going back to parliament we will finally see the back of the current incompetent Prime Minister, leaving after a disastrous two-and-a-half years in Downing Street, his callous government deliberately failing to take any action on the cost of living crisis.

Now we have 50% of families and 75% of older people at risk of being pushed into fuel poverty - and an ever increasing number of working families left with no option but to turn to their local food bank just to put food on the table, or to clothe their children.

People are scared of how they are going to cope - and, as I heard at Hebburn Helps - those that used to donate to the foodbank are now reliant on it themselves.

With the announcement of the new PM on Monday you would hope that there would be a change in direction - yet neither Sunak or Truss have indicated they will take action to help struggling families - Truss has specifically ruled out any further payments.

This week, we heard that the energy companies are going to make £170bn in excess profits, proving once again that if left unchecked, private companies will continue to take immoral amounts in profit whilst working people are left unable to heat their homes, pay the bills or feed their families.

Enough is enough - we must stop people making profit at our expense - we need a windfall tax, a wealth tax, and to nationalise our essential services.

Labour would take action immediately to freeze bills not people and save households £1,000 this winter by freezing the energy price cap.