LEGAL EAGLE: Claim for compensation if you were the victim of staff abuse

Claim for compensation if you were the victim of staff abuse
The Medomsley Detention Centre Physical Abuse Settlement Scheme, set up by the Ministry of Justice to provide compensation to survivors of physical abuse suffered by staff members at Medomsley Detention Centre, was reopened earlier this year.
The scheme originally ended on January 1, 2022, meaning the Ministry of Justice would not make any offers of settlement in respect of claims alleging historic abuse at Medomsley Detention Centre where the claim for compensation was received by the Ministry of Justice after that date.
However, the Ministry of Justice confirmed earlier this year that it remains committed to ensuring those who have not yet advanced their claims have the opportunity to do so.
As a result, after further consideration, they decided the compensation scheme would be reopened with immediate effect.
Under the terms of the scheme former detainees are compensated if they have suffered physical abuse committed by any member of staff who was employed at Medomsley during the period they were detained.
The scheme operates outside of the Civil Courts with a tariff of compensation awards dependent on the length of the period of detention.
There is also a provision in the scheme to compensate for a lasting physical and/or psychological injury.
We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP have represented more than 500 survivors of Medomsley Detention Centre.
Whilst we appreciate compensation will not heal the physical and mental scars of our clients, we believe the scheme to be a significant acknowledgement of the pain and suffering caused to the survivors of Medomsley which has gone some way to providing some comfort to those who were abused.
We are pleased that the Ministry of Justice reopened the scheme and would strongly encourage anyone who has not yet pursued a compensation claim to do so as soon as possible.
If you were abused at Medomsley Detention Centre and are interested in pursuing a claim please do not hesitate to contact specialist solicitors Andrew Freckleton or Richard Hardy on 0191 565 3112 or by email to [email protected] to discuss further.