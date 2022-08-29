LEGAL EAGLE: I may be the victim of medical negligence; what should I do?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is very important to understand that there are strict deadlines in starting a clinical negligence claim or making a complaint."

I read online that because of the ongoing impact of Covid it is not possible to bring a medical negligence claim at the moment anyway. If this is true when will I be able to do something about it?

Starting a claim

In most cases you have three years to start court proceedings from the date of the treatment complained about, or the time when you realised (or ought to have realised) that you had a significant injury that could be due to your treatment. This time limit does not apply to children who have until their 21st birthday to issue legal proceedings.

Making a complaint

There are complaint procedures for NHS treatment and private care. There are usually strict time limits to make a complaint.

For example, a complaint to the NHS should usually be made within 12 months from the date of the treatment or knowledge that something may have gone wrong.

You do not have to make a complaint before bringing a claim but it may be useful as it can provide an explanation about what happened and an apology.

It can also be helpful when considering a compensation claim. If you choose to make a complaint you should not wait for it to be finished before seeking legal advice.

The three year time limit mentioned above does not change even if an investigation into a complaint is being carried out.

Covid

The second vital point here is that the coronavirus pandemic has not changed any of the above.

Due to the pandemic over the last few years there has been a huge impact on appointments, treatments and operations in hospitals.