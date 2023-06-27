News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

LEGAL EAGLE: If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim

Kirklevington Detention Centre was a Government-run detention centre for 14 to 17-year-old boys between the 1960s and 1990s. During its period of operation boys were brutally assaulted by officers.​
By Andrew Freckleton
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation.If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation.
If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation.

In the last few years hundreds of survivors of this abusive regime have built up the courage to come forward and report what happened to them. Allegations of sexual and physical abuse committed by former officers of Kirklevington Detention Centre have been made to Cleveland Police. This has led to Cleveland Police instigating their own criminal investigation into the abuse, named Operation Magnolia. As part of the ongoing complex Police investigation officers have been obtaining statements from survivors. The criminal investigation remains on-going.

We are instructed by a significant number of survivors to pursue claims for compensation arising from abuse suffered at Kirklevington Detention Centre. It is clear from experiences of speaking with survivors that the actions of former officers of Kirklevington Detention Centre have had a significant impact upon them and they are still suffering from their actions to this day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you were detained at Kirklevington Detention Centre and suffered abuse you may have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation.

We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP have a team of highly specialist lawyers to assist you in obtaining the best level of compensation possible for the abuse you suffered.

Most Popular

If you are interested in pursuing a claim, please do not hesitate to contact us via telephone on 0191 565 3112 or by email to [email protected]. Visit www.benhoarebell.co.uk for further information.

Related topics:Cleveland Police