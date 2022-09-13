LEGAL EAGLE: Know your rights when a relationship breaks down with a baby on the way

If a relationship is breaking down with a baby on the way, you need to know what rights you have in regard to care and access to the child should there be no way of repairing the partnership as parents. Picture PA

I am worried that she is so angry with me that she will not let me see the baby once he is born. I am also worried that she won’t let me be involved in any important decisions about his care. What rights do I have?

In terms of spending time with your child, the starting point should always be negotiation and therefore it is always preferable to try and make arrangements between yourselves before considering any court action. You have, however, indicated that previous conversations with your ex-partner have not ended cordially and therefore any constructive conversations may be unsuccessful. You may therefore wish to instruct a solicitor to attempt to negotiate on your behalf.

If however this is unsuccessful, you may be able to apply to the court for a Child Arrangements Order (CAO). Mediation should usually be attempted first unless the parties are exempt from attending – your solicitor will discuss this with you in more detail. CAO’s regulate who a child is to live with and with whom they are to spend time with. The Judge will consider all the issues in the case and then make a decision about contact which is in the best interests of your son.

In respect of making decisions about your son’s care, this will depend upon whether or not you obtain Parental Responsibility (PR) for him. PR is the term used to refer to the rights and responsibilities that a parent has for a child – for example, the right to be consulted about any medical treatment which your son might receive.

