LEGAL EAGLE: Legal expenses insurance - advice on how and when to use it

Legal Expenses insurance is becoming more common. It is quite often added to your house or car insurance these days. Some credit card companies also provide it as part of a credit agreement. If you have this the insurance company will pay for a solicitor to deal with your claim provided you meet the terms of the policy and it appears the potential claim has reasonable prospects of success. If you want to find out check the schedule that will have been sent to you or ring the insurer. It is important that you do this quickly because most, if not all, policies require you to tell the insurer about any potential claim within certain time limits. Sometimes the insurer will try to persuade you to use the firm of solicitors they want because they have fee arrangements with them. Do not be put off; you can generally still use your local specialist solicitor and so speak to the solicitor again when you have checked your insurance policy. They will answer any questions you have.