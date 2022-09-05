LEGAL EAGLE: Medomsley abuse settlement scheme has been reopened

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme originally ended on January 1, 2022 so the Ministry of Justice would not make any offers of settlement in respect of claims alleging historic abuse at the centre where a claim for compensation was received after that date.

However, the Ministry of Justice has since confirmed that it remains committed to ensuring those who have not yet advanced their claims have the opportunity to do so and have decided the compensation scheme will be reopened with immediate effect.

Under the terms of the scheme former detainees are compensated if they have suffered physical abuse committed by any member of staff who was employed at Medomsley during the period they were detained.

The scheme operates outside of the Civil Courts with a tariff of compensation awards dependent on the length of the period of detention. There is also a provision in the scheme to compensate for a lasting physical and/or psychological injury.

We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP have represented more than 500 survivors of Medomsley Detention Centre.

The Physical Abuse Settlement Scheme has afforded the opportunity for survivors of the brutal regime at Medomsley to be compensated for the abuse they suffered. Whilst we appreciate compensation will not heal the physical and mental scars of our clients, we believe the scheme to be a significant acknowledgement of the pain and suffering caused to the survivors of Medomsley which has gone some way to providing some comfort to those who were abused.

We are pleased with the recent confirmation by the Ministry of Justice that they have reopened the scheme to allow more former inmates of Medomsley who missed out on the original scheme the opportunity to be compensated for the abuse they suffered.

We would strongly encourage anyone who has not yet pursued a compensation claim to do so as soon as possible.