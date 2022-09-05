LEGAL EAGLE: Medomsley abuse settlement scheme has been reopened
The Medomsley Detention Centre Physical Abuse Settlement Scheme, set up by the Ministry of Justice to provide compensation to survivors of physical abuse suffered by staff members at Medomsley Detention Centre, reopened last month.
The scheme originally ended on January 1, 2022 so the Ministry of Justice would not make any offers of settlement in respect of claims alleging historic abuse at the centre where a claim for compensation was received after that date.
However, the Ministry of Justice has since confirmed that it remains committed to ensuring those who have not yet advanced their claims have the opportunity to do so and have decided the compensation scheme will be reopened with immediate effect.
Under the terms of the scheme former detainees are compensated if they have suffered physical abuse committed by any member of staff who was employed at Medomsley during the period they were detained.
The scheme operates outside of the Civil Courts with a tariff of compensation awards dependent on the length of the period of detention. There is also a provision in the scheme to compensate for a lasting physical and/or psychological injury.
Most Popular
-
1
One arrest after armed police respond to report of man armed with a crossbow in South Shields
-
2
Whitburn Village Cafe celebrates 50 years of serving up delights as it goes from strength-to-strength
-
3
South Tyneside motorist hit with road ban for drug-driving
-
4
Hundreds of homes and new store to be built on 'eyesore' former Hawthorn Leslie shipyard site in Hebburn after plans approved
-
5
MPs demand general election following Liz Truss's victory over Rishi Sunak in Conservative leadership contest as Boris Johnson set to step down at Prime Minister
We at Ben Hoare Bell LLP have represented more than 500 survivors of Medomsley Detention Centre.
The Physical Abuse Settlement Scheme has afforded the opportunity for survivors of the brutal regime at Medomsley to be compensated for the abuse they suffered. Whilst we appreciate compensation will not heal the physical and mental scars of our clients, we believe the scheme to be a significant acknowledgement of the pain and suffering caused to the survivors of Medomsley which has gone some way to providing some comfort to those who were abused.
We are pleased with the recent confirmation by the Ministry of Justice that they have reopened the scheme to allow more former inmates of Medomsley who missed out on the original scheme the opportunity to be compensated for the abuse they suffered.
We would strongly encourage anyone who has not yet pursued a compensation claim to do so as soon as possible.
If you were abused at the centre and are interested in pursuing a claim please contact Andrew Freckleton or Richard Hardy on 0191 565 3112 or by email to [email protected] to discuss this further.