EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: Get on board the Key Community Food Bus – it's there for you

Years ago, I became a founding member of Feeding Britain, a charity striving to fundamentally eliminate UK food poverty. I engaged with our local foodbanks to explore challenges, solutions, innovations.

In 2020, after many detailed discussions with Key Project and our local Feeding Britain Network, we agreed to pursue the concept of a mobile community shop and advice space, to literally drive into the heart of our communities, reaching out to people who might not otherwise engage with services.

At it’s heart, the mission - to enable people to manage without resorting to emergency foodbank parcels. With an ethos of reducing food waste, promoting healthy, affordable food choices and offering advice on related issues, the bus has been turning heads in the streets of South Tyneside for two weeks.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP, on the Key Community Food Bus. Photo copyright Emma Lewell-Buck MP

This is testament to the hard work and support of Key, Stagecoach, Feeding Britain, The National Lottery, Community Foundation and Ryder. I wrote those first few letters asking companies to consider donating a double-decker and other bus companies also gave kind responses. Our community has achieved this together, led by Key, supported by myself and my team. I am so proud. We have shown Government that their passive acceptance of family hardship as a norm, created by their policies, is not good enough for South Tyneside, that we will fight back against families relying on charity for basic needs.

The bus shop requires no membership. Goods are sourced to sell at the lowest possible cost to shoppers. The upper deck welcomes people to chat, access advice, or take part in organised activities. There’s a mini-library and an awning for some outdoor seating on fine days. The lower deck is accessible. The bus offers the warmest welcome, with sustainable options and personal dignity to anyone in our area who may have otherwise had to ask for emergency food aid, or who is isolated.